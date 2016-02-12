Feb 12 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull accepted the resignation on Friday of a Cabinet
minister who admitted he had attended a contract signing between
China's Minmetals Corp and an Australian company with which he
had financial links.
The move ends a tumultuous week for Turnbull's conservative
government after two other ministers quit a day earlier in
unrelated circumstances, paving the way for a Cabinet reshuffle
months before a general election is due.
Turnbull said a government investigation found that Human
Services Minister Stuart Robert had attended a meeting between
unlisted Australian miner Nimrod Resources Ltd and Minmetals
during an unofficial trip to Beijing in 2014.
Turnbull said in a statement Stuart had offered his
resignation after becoming aware that he held shares in another
company, Metallum Holdings Pty Ltd, which had an unspecified
interest in Nimrod Resources.
"Mr Robert recognised that this connection would create the
impression that at the time he went to Beijing he had something
personally to gain from the Nimrod Resources project," he said.
Turnbull's government has been dogged by scandals since he
became leader after a party-room coup in September, distracting
him from efforts to unite his after the ouster of former leader
Tony Abbott. Two other ministers lost their jobs in unrelated
scandals in December.
A senior Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade official
told a Senate hearing on Thursday the department was not aware
of Robert's trip and that Chinese officials at the meeting
believed he was there in an official capacity.
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Byron Kaye and Paul
Tait)