SYDNEY, March 18 Australia's Senate on Friday
passed voting reforms after a marathon session lasting over 28
hours, clearing the way for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to
dissolve both houses of parliament and call an early election to
end a hostile Senate.
Independent and minor party senators elected at the last
election in 2013 have stalled key aspects of the government's
agenda, including changes that would make higher education and
health care more expensive and limit access to welfare.
The Senate voting reforms would make it harder for smaller
parties to enter parliament through vote sharing deals.
Turnbull is now seen as likely to opt for a rare double
dissolution election, which sees both houses of parliament face
voters, arguing that it will clear the Senate of obstructionists
and allow long-stalled economic reforms.
The debate on the voting reforms began on Thursday morning
in the Senate and went well into Friday as lawmakers, at least
one dressed in pyjamas, employed delaying tactics aimed at
breaking their opponents' will.
The reforms were eventually passed and parliament rose until
May when the annual budget is due.
"It's a reform which will help ensure that future Senate
election results truly reflect the will of the Australian
people," Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told the Senate.
Turnbull has consistently led opinion polls since he came to
power last year and his ruling Liberal-National coalition is
leading the opposition Labor party comfortably in recent polls.
But there are signs Turnbull's honeymoon period as prime
minister may be ending, prompting election speculation.
An election is due by January 2017, but has been expected to
be called for the second half of 2016.
Under Australia's constitution, Turnbull faces a May 11
deadline to call a double dissolution election and the earliest
it could be held is June.
In order to call such a poll he needs a piece of legislation
twice defeated by the Senate as the trigger.
He has a labour bill which has been defeated once, but would
need to recall parliament early to May 3 to allow time to
reintroduce the labour bill and have it voted on by the Senate
before the May 11 deadline.
But to recall parliament early Turnbull must bring forward
the May 10 budget as an excuse.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Michael Perry)