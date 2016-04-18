By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, April 18 Australia's parliament returned
for a special sitting on Monday to debate crucial labour reform
bills which are likely to be blocked in the upper house Senate,
leading to the dissolution of both houses and an election on
July 2.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in March recalled parliament
from a seven-week recess, only the forth time in more than 50
years that a special session has been demanded.
The bills are likely to be blocked in the Senate by smaller
parties such as the influential Greens and the main centre-left
opposition Labor Party. A decision is expected this week.
The government has proposed a regulator for the construction
industry, opposed by the main opposition Labor Party and trade
unions, many of which believe the watchdog would place undue
oversight over their operations.
Greens leader Senator Richard Di Natale reiterated his
party's rejection of the legislation.
"It tells us that the number one priority isn't innovation,
it's not bringing us into a new economy, it is not tackling
climate change and the loss of the Great Barrier Reef, the jobs
that are going because we've got inaction in managing that
transition to a new economy," he said.
"Their number one priority is their own survival."
Opinion polls showed support for Australia's ruling Liberal
Party-led coalition lingering at its lowest level since Turnbull
assumed office last September.
Support for the coalition was 49 percent, a Newspoll found
on Monday, on a two-party preferred basis where votes for minor
parties are redistributed to the two main blocs according to
preferences.
Turnbull retained his lead as preferred prime minister over
Labor leader Bill Shorten. But his popularity has waned amid
perceived dithering over tax reform, a rejection of calls for an
investigation into major banks and planned cuts to spending on
hospitals and schools.
The sagging polls and likely early election will add
pressure on Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison to issue a
voter friendly budget on May 3.
But analysts said Morrison faces a difficult task of
addressing a ballooning budget deficit of about A$40 billion
($30.67 billion) this year while shoring up electorate support.
