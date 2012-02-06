CANBERRA Feb 6 Australia's minority government partners urged the ruling Labor Party on Monday to stop destabilising Prime Minister Julia Gillard's leadership, warning a change of leader could force an early poll and see lucrative mining and carbon taxes abandoned.

A new poll on Monday found the conservative opposition would easily win an election now, although support for Gillard's government improved four percentage points in early 2012 despite media reports her leadership was under threat.

The next election is due in the second half of 2013 but speculation has grown over the past week that Gillard, after a poor start to the political year, could be dumped in favour of the man she toppled in 2010, former prime minister Kevin Rudd.

"If there was a strategy to change leadership at this moment, almost by definition there would have to be a snap election," said independent Tony Windsor, who with another independent and the Greens give Gillard a one-seat majority.

Opposition leader Tony Abbott has called regularly for an early election and has promised to scrap a 30 percent tax on iron ore and coal mine profits, and to scrap a carbon tax.

Both taxes are due to start in July.

The mining tax will raise $8.62 billion in its first two years, underpinning government plans to return the budget to surplus by July 2013 and cut company tax from 30 to 29 percent.

Gillard held a three-hour strategy meeting with party members on Sunday, when she urged lawmakers to remain disciplined and to promote the government's policy achievements.

Windsor called on Labor to focus on policy and promote its plans to build a $38 billion high-speed broadband network and put a price on carbon to combat climate change.

"If a few people in the Labor Party want to throw that away, for their own short-term political positions, well I think that would be a bit of a shame," said Windsor.

Windsor and fellow independent Rob Oakeshott have signed agreements to support Gillard's government. Those deals would need to be re-negotiated with any new leader.

Greens leader Bob Brown said voter support was swinging back to Gillard, with much of the criticism of her government based on sexism against the nation's first female prime minister.

"She is getting a rough time. Quite a bit of the criticism is sexist and unfair and unrelenting. The prime minister needs a bit a break from that, and it is time she got that break," Brown told reporters.

Brown said he wanted the government to run its full three-year term and he expected Gillard would still be leading the party at the next election.

A Nielsen poll of 1,400 people taken during the past weekend lifted Labor's hopes of a revival, with the party's support up four points to 47 percent, compared with 53 percent for the opposition.

The poll found Gillard had overtaken Abbott as preferred prime minister. However, Rudd remains more popular with voters than Gillard. ($1 = 0.9282 Australian dollars) (Editing by Michael Perry)