By James Grubel
CANBERRA, Feb 24 Kevin Rudd, who stepped
down as Australia's foreign minister this week, said on Friday
he would contest a leadership vote against Prime Minister Julia
Gillard, bringing to a head a bitter leadership fight engulfing
the minority government.
Rudd, who was ousted as prime minister by Gillard in June
2010, said Australians had lost trust in Gillard and the party
was headed to an electoral wipeout at the next elections, due in
late 2013, under her leadership.
"I want to finish the job the Australian people elected me
to do when I was elected by them to become prime minister," Rudd
told reporters.
Gillard called a leadership vote for Monday after Rudd quit
as foreign minister on Wednesday, hoping the early vote would
enable her to stamp her authority over the Labor Party and head
off Rudd's hopes of building support.
But the vote has opened deep divisions within the
government, split the cabinet over which leader to support, and
unleashed a wave of criticism against both Rudd and Gillard from
the warring factions.
The leadership crisis was sparked by poor opinion polls
which show the government would be decimated at the next
election, losing up to 15 seats. Labor's popularity has plunged
under Gillard because of the introduction of contentious
legislation and concessions to independent lawmakers and the
Greens.
Gillard's supporters say she has clear majority support
within the Labor Party and bookmakers believe she would easily
win a leadership showdown against Rudd. She has called on Rudd
to abandon any leadership ambitions if he loses.
Polls show Rudd remains more popular with voters, and he has
called for Australians to lobby their members of parliament to
support his campaign to return as prime minister.
Rudd said he would remain in parliament and would not mount
a second challenge if he loses on Monday.
A surprise Rudd victory could spark an early election, as
there is no guarantee he will win the backing of independents
needed to control a majority in parliament. That, in turn, would
risk major reforms, including a carbon tax and a 30 percent tax
on coal and iron ore mines.
Opinion polls show the conservative opposition would easily
win an election, and opposition leader Tony Abbott has promised
to scrap the carbon tax and mining tax if he wins.
Markets, which rarely react to political developments in
Australia, have largely ignored the dispute, seeing little
difference in policies and expecting the uncertainty over the
leadership to be resolved.
"The bottom line is it's still a Labor government and the
Labor government policies are still in place," said Annette
Beacher, head of Asia Pacific research at TD Securities in
Singapore.
Gillard told reporters that she had the strength,
temperament, courage and character to lead Australia, and that
she had pushed through major reforms where Rudd failed.
"This is not an episode of Celebrity Big Brother, this is
about who should be prime minister," Gillard said, adding she
was confident she could lead the party to victory at the next
election.
Gillard replaced Rudd in an internal coup in June
2010 and then went on to win dead heat elections, forming a
minority government with support of the Greens and independent
lawmakers.
Rudd said Gillard had betrayed him in 2010, backing down on
an agreement to give him more time to restore Labor's poll
standing while secretly plotting with faction leaders to replace
him.
If he wins the leadership vote, Rudd would need to
renegotiate agreements with the Greens and at least two
independents to ensure he could control a majority in
parliament.
There are few major policy differences between Rudd and
Gillard, although Rudd has said he would do more to build
business confidence in Australia, help manufacturers, and focus
on health and education.
He also said he would review the transition from a fixed
carbon tax, due to start at A$23 ($24.60) a tonne, to a full
emissions trading scheme, possibly bringing forward carbon
trading from its planned starting date in 2015.
The carbon tax applies to Australia's 500 top polluting
companies, but industry has complained that the price is too
high compared with the price of carbon permits in Europe.
"I think it is important to look carefully at how the
implementation of the current tax goes in its first six months,"
Rudd told reporters, without giving details.
The powerful Minerals Council of Australia, representing the
country's biggest mining companies, called on Rudd to quickly
rethink the carbon tax if he regains his old job.
"He should not wait to review it in six months if he becomes
prime minister on Monday, he should do it immediately," Mitch
Hooke, the council's chief executive said.