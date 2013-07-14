(Repeats story published late Sunday; no change to text)
SYDNEY Jul 14 Australia plans to scrap its
carbon tax and bring forward an emissions trading scheme,
Treasurer Chris Bowen said on Sunday, a policy shift certain to
be a focal point in the forthcoming election.
Under current plans, Australia would move from the current
fixed price on carbon -- essentially a tax assessed on larger
companies entitling them to produce carbon emissions -- to a
floating price in July 2015.
However, since Prime Minister Kevin Rudd regained the
leadership of the governing Labor party last month, there has
been mounting pressure to ditch the unpopular tax sooner.
Bowen said in a television interview that the tax would be
axed and a planned emissions trading scheme, under which
assessments for emissions are subject to market forces, brought
forward.
He gave no details and said Rudd would announce the full
plan in the coming days.
"It is no secret that we have been looking at this, that we
are heading in this direction," Bowen told Channel Ten.
"We have believed in an emissions trading scheme for some
time. What we are seeing is an emissions trading scheme being
implemented earlier than was envisaged."
The carbon tax, set at A$24.15 a tonne, applies to around
300 of Australia's biggest polluters, including mining giant BHP
Billiton, Qantas Airways and BlueScope Steel
.
The emissions trading scheme would replace that with a
floating price, based on current EU carbon futures and expected
to be cheaper for big business.
Any new carbon plan cannot be legislated until after the
elections, due to take place between late August and November.
The conservative opposition has promised to scrap the carbon
price if it wins office.
The planned change could undermine the government's budget
strategy, as the carbon tax was due to raise A$8.14 billion
($7.38 billion) in 2013-14, and A$8.6 billion in 2014-15. The
shift could see revenue cut by around A$5.8 billion in 2014-15.
Bowen would not be drawn on the impact on the budget, but
said it would be "substantial" and would run to "several
billion" Australian dollars.
The carbon tax was introduced last year under former prime
minister Julia Gillard, ousted by Rudd in an internal party vote
last month. He reclaimed the job she took from him in a similar
fashion in 2010, shortly before the last election.
Rudd's reinstatement as prime minister has give Labor a
boost from poor ratings in opinion polls. Surveys show Rudd is
preferred by voters to opposition leader Tony Abbott, but Labor
still trails the opposition narrowly.
($A1=$0.91)
(Reporting by Christopher McCall; Editing by Ron Popeski)