(Repeats story published on Sunday; no changes to text)
By Lincoln Feast
CANBERRA, Sept 20 Australian Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull on Sunday appointed Scott Morrison treasurer,
handing the conservative lawmaker the top economic job in his
new cabinet in an effort to mend party divisions following the
ouster of Tony Abbott.
Morrison won both praise and condemnation as immigration
minister for his ruthlessly efficient implementation of
Australia's policy of turning back boatloads of asylum seekers
arriving from Asia.
Most recently, Morrison had been tasked with steering
through difficult welfare reforms as social services minister.
Other changes in the much anticipated cabinet reshuffle were
the appointment of Maris Payne as defence minister, one of five
women in the new cabinet, and former Education Minister
Christopher Pyne as industry, innovation and science minister.
"Today, I'm announcing a 21st century government and a
ministry for the future," Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.
"Very big changes to meet very big challenges to help all of us
seize very big opportunities."
Turnbull's Liberal Party and its junior coalition partner,
the National Party, won a landslide election in 2013 under
Abbott, promising stability, economic reform and to stop asylum
seekers arriving by boat.
Abbott was ditched on Monday after months of destabilising
infighting and a series of gaffes and perceived policy missteps.
Turnbull, a multimillionaire former investment banker,
lawyer and technology entrepreneur, is Australia's fourth prime
minister in just two years.
A liberal in favour of marriage equality and action on
climate change, Turnbull is popular among the business community
and wider electorate but held in deep suspicion by some
right-wing members of his ruling coalition.
His rise to power gave the Liberals a lift in opinion polls
and was credited with helping them in their weekend by-election
win in Western Australia.
ELECTION BOOST?
Veteran political commentator Malcolm Mackerras said the new
cabinet should give the government a boost as it heads into
elections expected next year.
"I think Turnbull will lead them to a second victory," he
said.
Along with Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Trade Minister
Andrew Robb, who retained their portfolios, Morrison, 47, was
seen as one of the few stars of the Abbott government.
Morrison takes on his new role as Australia's $1.5 trillion
economy grapples with the end of a powerful mining boom and as
top trading partner China adjusts to slower, more
consumer-focused growth. Former treasurer Joe Hockey would be
resigning from parliament, Turnbull said.
Defence Minister Kevin Andrews was dropped after less than a
year in the job.
The removal of Abbott and his loyalists is seen as a setback
for a Japanese bid to build stealth submarines for Australia.
Abbott and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enjoyed a
close relationship that saw Japan emerge as the early front
runner for the A$50 billion ($36 billion) programme.
Bt Japan's reluctance to commit to building the majority of
the submarines in Australia has seen it lose ground to German
and French proposals.
The new cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Christopher McCall; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam, Robert Birsel)