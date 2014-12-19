(Recasts after men charged, adds detail and quotes throughout,
adds bylines)
By Jane Wardell and Byron Kaye
SYDNEY Dec 19 A senior media adviser for
Australian lawmaker and mining magnate Clive Palmer, whose party
holds the balance of power in the upper house Senate, was
charged on Friday over the kidnapping of a bank executive on an
Indonesian island.
The charges allege that adviser Andrew Crook, former sports
star Tony Smith and former senior detective Mick Featherstone
lured the unidentified National Australia Bank
executive to Singapore and then on to Indonesia's Batam Island,
using the pretence of a high-paying job offer from Palmer.
The executive was detained on Batam by fake Indonesian
security officials and was threatened with violence before
recording a video recanting evidence given in a A$70 million
($57.3 million) court case between NAB and Smith, a former
Australian Football League player.
Police said Palmer, who has become one of Australia's most
polarising political figures since being elected in 2013, had no
knowledge of the plot.
"This is one of the most elaborate and perhaps desperate
schemes I've come across in 35 years of policing," Detective
Inspector Phil Stevens told reporters.
"It reads like a Hollywood script."
Palmer told Reuters by telephone that he had "no idea, no
knowledge" of the matter. He told the Australian Broadcasting
Corp. "it's a black day for Australia if any of this ... has
anything to do with political freedom in this country".
Queensland Police Detective Superintendent Michael Nilan
said any suggestion the charges had anything to do with politics
was "utter nonsense".
The matter caps a rollercoaster year for Palmer. His Palmer
United Party controls the balance of power in the Senate, giving
him leverage over Prime Minister Tony Abbott's conservative
government on several key issues.
However, Palmer is also embroiled in a legal dispute with
Citic Pacific over the Chinese company's mining rights to the
$9.6 billion Sino Iron Project in Western Australia.
Police are in contact with Smith's lawyers and he is
expected to return to Australia from Indonesia.
Police said further charges are expected to be laid. The
case came to light as part of a year-long investigation into
motorcycle gang crime in Queensland state.
National Australia Bank said it gave police "details of
unsolicited approaches made to an employee regarding evidence
they gave in a civil court trial involving a former customer".
The bank said the employee had been concerned "for their own
safety and that of their family".
($1 = 1.2225 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Michael Perry and Paul Tait)