SYDNEY Feb 6 Conservative Australia Prime
Minister Tony Abbott said on Friday he would seek to defeat a
party-room motion challenging his leadership at a vote to be
held next week, bringing to a head weeks of speculation about
his future .
Abbott told reporters he would stand with Foreign Minister
Julie Bishop, identified by media as a potential challenger to
Abbott, to defeat the motion brought by disaffected lawmakers.
The vote will be held in Canberra on Tuesday.
