SYDNEY Feb 6 A member of Australia's ruling
Liberal Party has told colleagues he will propose that
government lawmakers hold a vote on the future of Prime Minster
Tony Abbott's leadership, the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
(ABC) reported on Friday.
The ABC said it had been told the lawmaker called Abbott
shortly before sending an email to announce his plan.
The proposal to call a leadership vote comes after weeks of
speculation Abbott could be pushed aside over criticism of a
range of policy decisions, ranging from his handling of the
economy to awarding an Australian knighthood to Queen
Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip.
