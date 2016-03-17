SYDNEY, March 18 Australia's federal Foreign Investment Review Board will be given oversight of the proposed sale by state governments of critical infrastructure assets to foreign firms, Treasurer Scott Morrison said on Friday.

The move comes after a public outcry over the leasing last year of the strategic commercial and military Port of Darwin by the Northern Territory government to a Chinese firm said to have close ties to the Chinese military. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Richard Pullin)