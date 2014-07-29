By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, July 29 Embattled Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott's forthright handling of the downing of
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 appears to have paid off, a poll
released on Tuesday showed, although his government has not
enjoyed a similar spike in popularity.
The Newspoll polling agency recorded a 12-point jump in
Abbot's net satisfaction rating in a poll conducted at the
weekend to deliver his best results since April, before the
handing down in May of a hugely unpopular budget.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Australia's
biggest cities to rail against the budget's changes to welfare,
healthcare, education and pensions that they say go beyond the
mandate Abbott won in elections last year.
His approval ratings, and those of his conservative
Liberal-National coalition government, slumped to record lows in
the wake of the budget uproar and have remained in the doldrums
despite recent policy victories, such as the repeal of the
unpopular carbon tax. {ID:nL3N0O50AC]
But the five-point rise in his satisfaction rating, together
with a seven-point plunge in dissatisfaction, takes his net
approval from minus 29 points to minus 17, reversing the damage
caused by the budget.
The survey is based on 1,157 interviews conducted with
voters and has a maximum margin of error of plus or minus three
percentage points, which puts the changes well outside the range
of error for the poll.
The bump was the second-highest in approval for an
Australian prime minister outside an election campaign, The
Australian newspaper reported, behind an 18-point surge enjoyed
by Abbott's conservative mentor, John Howard, following the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.
Abbott has struck perhaps the toughest line of any Western
leader against the Russian-backed rebels in Ukraine, accused by
Western countries and intelligence agencies of shooting down the
jetliner with a sophisticated anti-aircraft missile.
Australia circulated a successful U.N. Security Council
resolution demanding safe access to the crash site for
international investigators and has been instrumental in the
creation of a Dutch-led security force to secure the area.
The Boeing 777 was shot down this month in eastern
Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew on board.
Twenty-eight Australians were killed.
Allegations that Russia was involved in the disaster have
sparked widespread anger in Australia, which is due to host
Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders at a
G20 summit in November.
