* Reshuffle comes after botched leadership coup
* Former Woodside Petroleum adviser Gary Gray appointed
resources minister
* Climate change department to be merged with industry
department
* Reshuffle leaves treasurer and finance minister posts
unchanged
CANBERRA, March 25 Australia's prime minister
appointed Gary Gray, a former adviser to the country's largest
oil and gas firm Woodside Petroleum, as resources
minister on Monday in a cabinet reshuffle forced by a string of
ministerial resignations.
Gray, a senior Labor party figure in the resource-rich
Western Australia state, should ensure an advocate for the
resources industry remains in place at a time when investment in
the sector is slowing amid signs the mining boom has peaked.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard also said the Climate Change
Department, which has overseen the introduction of a
controversial carbon tax, would now be merged with the Industry
Department, and would be overseen by Climate Change Minister
Greg Combet.
However, Gillard made no changes to the crucial Treasury or
Finance Ministry, held by Deputy Prime Minister Wayne Swan and
Penny Wong respectively.
The reshuffle was forced on the government after a botched
leadership coup last Thursday by forces loyal to former leader
Kevin Rudd, with three cabinet ministers and two junior
ministers quitting after supporting Rudd.
Gillard has set elections for Sept. 14, which opinions polls
currently show she is almost to certain to lose, meaning the
reshuffle's impact is likely to be limited.
Among those to resign was former Resources Minister Martin
Ferguson, who was regarded as a business friendly minister and a
strong supporter of the mining industry in Gillard's cabinet.
Around A$400 billion ($418 billion) has been invested in
Australian resources projects over the past decade, with a
further A$200 billion in liquefied natural gas projects, but the
boom appears to be slowing.
The mining employer group Australian Mines and Metals
Association (AMMA) said Gray was well known to the industry and
should help attract investment to the sector.
Gray joined the Labor party in 1974. He quit the party in
2000 to work for conglomerate Wesfarmers and later as a
public relations adviser for Woodside Petroleum, in order to
help shape its defence in a takeover battle with Royal Dutch
Shell.
Shell eventually withdrew its bid after it was deemed
harmful to the national interest by then Treasurer Peter
Costello, thanks in part to Gray's campaign to muster public
sentiment against Shell.
($1 = 0.9572 Australian dollars)
