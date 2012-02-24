CANBERRA Feb 24 Australia's former foreign minister Kevin Rudd on Friday confirmed he would challenge Prime Minister Julia Gillard for her job by contesting a leadership ballot set for Monday.

Rudd, who was ousted by Gillard in June 2010, said he was the best person to lead the governing Labor Party into the next election, due in late 2013.

Gillard called the leadership vote for Monday in a bid to end the bitter and damaging leadership tensions and after Rudd suddenly quit as foreign minister on Wednesday.

The leadership crisis was prompted by poor opinion polls which show the government would be decimated at the next election.

Gillard's supporters say she has clear majority support within the Labor Party and that she would easily win a leadership showdown against Rudd.

But polls show Rudd remains more popular with voters, and he has called for Australians to get behind his campaign to return as prime minister.

A surprise Rudd victory on Monday could spark an early election, as there is no guarantee he will win the backing of key independents needed to control a majority in parliament.