SYDNEY May 19 Australia's opposition leader Bill Shorten on Wednesday narrowly avoided a car crash while campaigning for a July general election.

A car carrying Shorten - who is vying to become prime minister - had pulled to the side of a road in Newcastle, 160 km (100 miles) north of Sydney, when another vehicle attempted to overtake a convoy accompanying the Labor leader and hit a third car, reporters travelling with him said.

Two women were treated for injuries, police said.

Shorten was not injured but cancelled campaign events scheduled later in the day.