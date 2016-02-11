SYDNEY Feb 11 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull will likely inherit a hard-right, climate change
sceptic for his deputy after the retirement of his current No.2
on Thursday, an appointment that could block any revamp of an
emissions trading scheme.
Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce, an outspoken lobbyist
for the nation's farmers and for tougher controls on foreign
investment, is the leading candidate for the job traditionally
held by the coalition government's minor partner, the Nationals.
"We will likely see a more assertive Nationals under
Barnaby," said University of Sydney political scientist Rod
Tiffen. "He and Turnbull really have very opposing views on
climate change and they will butt heads over this."
Australia is one of the world's largest exporter of coal and
iron ore and one of the largest carbon emitters on a per capita
basis thanks to its reliance on coal-fired power plants.
The country pledged to cut emissions by 26-28 percent of
2005 levels by 2030 ahead of the Paris climate talks late last
year. But a planned carbon trading scheme, which would have been
the world's third biggest, was axed by previous conservative
Prime Minister Tony Abbott to fulfill an election pledge.
Turnbull who ousted Abbott in a party coup last year, is a
carbon trading advocate who supports progressive climate
policies. Infact he lost the Liberal Party leadership to Abbott
while in opposition in 2009 because of his support for the then
Labor government's carbon trading scheme.
"While Turnbull has put an emissions trading scheme on the
backburner, he would want to revisit it at some point," said
Tiffen. "That would be impossible with Barnaby."
Joyce, the sole candidate standing for election to replace
outgoing deputy prime minister Warren Truss, did not comment
ahead of a party ballot scheduled for later Thursday.
Joyce has repeatedly said he does not believe Australia's
extreme weather events, like drought and floods, are linked to
man's impact on the climate.
Turnbull and Joyce are the odd couple in relation to more
than climate change.
Turnbull, an urban multimillionaire former tech
entrepreneur, is a careful thinker and erudite speaker who wants
Australia to focus on a future in innovation.
Joyce, who is known for speaking off the cuff, is concerned
with support for regional Australia, including tougher rules on
foreign investment in Australian farmland.
In 2015, he made international headlines when he threatened
to euthanase Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's dogs, Pistol and Boo,
after biosecurity officials learned the animals had illegally
entered the country - telling them to "bugger off back to
America".
The change of deputy leader paves the way for possibly a
significant Cabinet reshuffle ahead of a federal election
expected in September or October.
Turnbull is under pressure from within his splintered
government. He faces rear-guard actions from a conservative
wing, led by Abbott, on a range of social issues including same
sex marriage. Earlier this month he ruled out an increase in the
consumption tax under pressure from within his own party.
But any reshuffle has been made more difficult by the
resignation on Wednesday of Turnbull's respected trade minister,
Andrew Robb, who led negotiations for a landmark free trade
agreement between China and Australia and the multinational
Trans-Pacific Partnership.
"Robb's retirement is a big loss for Turnbull, he was a very
capable individual and one of the stand-out performers of the
last couple of years," said University of Sydney professor of
political science Peter Chen. "There are a number of ministers
Turnbull would rather lose over Robb."
