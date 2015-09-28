(Adds context)
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Sept 28 A decision by Atlassian,
Australia's biggest tech company, to pursue a $3 billion listing
in the United States is a blow to Australia's ambitions to make
technology a driver of the economy, tech executives said on
Monday.
Atlassian's defection comes just weeks after the elevation
of tech-savvy Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister was cheered by
the business community, particularly funding-starved startups
that are hoping for a more amenable investment climate.
Atlassian, the company behind project management software
JIRA and team communication app HipChat, filed an IPO prospectus
in the United States late on Friday. It has hired Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to work on the
offering.
"The best thing Atlassian could have done for the local
sector would have been to list in Australia," said Matt Barrie,
chief executive of jobs website Freelancer, which
listed on the ASX in 2013, citing the need for major players to
build a local market.
Atlassian co-directors Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott
Farquhar, who founded the company in 2002 using credit card
debt, declined to comment on Monday. Both have previously cited
the maturity of the U.S. markets as a reason to list offshore.
Turnbull's office did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
The Australian tech startup sector has the potential to
contribute A$109 billion ($78 billion), or 4 percent of GDP - up
from just 0.1 percent currently - and 540,000 jobs by 2033,
according to a PriceWaterhouseCoopers report.
But fewer than 5 percent of Australian startups currently
grow into sustainable, global businesses, according to Deloitte
research, largely due to funding issues.
"One thing we don't do a good enough job at, and I think the
ASX can do better here, is promoting the stock exchange as a
means of financing startups, or second-, third-round money for
startups," Turnbull told business leaders last week.
Momentum has been gradually building on the ASX with a
stream of backdoor listings by startups using the shells of
failed mining minnows, including security specialists Covata
and YPB.
But the Atlassian IPO will set a new record for an
Australian technology business, overshadowing accounting
software group MYOB's A$2 billion float on the ASX in
May.
Some in the industry believe an Atlassian listing,
regardless of location, will spark interest in Australian
startups.
They also see improvements under Turnbull, despite the
current lack of local funding.
"There's a real gap in funding, in the so-called Valley of
Death, between early-stage money and the larger Series A funding
and government support," said Sebastien Eckersley-Maslin, the
founder of startup accelerator programme Blue Chilli. "Turnbull
understands innovation and he understands investment."
