PERTH Feb 20 Australia's Port Kembla coal
terminal faces more strike action this week, which is likely to
slow coal and coke exports from the terminal, a union spokesman
said on Monday.
BHP Billiton-operated Port Kembla exports around 10
million tonnes of coal and coke each year, according to the Port
Kembla Port Corporation, and processed about 5 percent of
seaborne metallurgical coal used for steelmaking last year.
After a week-long strike beginning Feb. 1, about 100 union
members will have work stoppages ranging from two to four hours
on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday besides full-day stoppages on
Wednesday and possibly Friday, Bob Timbs, a union spokesman,
said.
The coal terminal is brought to a standstill every time
union members strike, he said.
The workers of the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy
Union (CFMEU) are striking to protest against the Port
Corporation's proposal to cut the number of employees covered by
the union agreement.
The union had also asked for a pay raise of 4.5 percent and
the port had offered an increase of 4.3 percent, but Timbs said
pay was not the focus of the strikes.
The Port Kembla Coal Corporation was not immediately
available to comment.
The Port Kembla strikes coincide with a week-long strike at
BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance (BMA) mines, where 3,500
unionised workers have walked off the job in a bid to get
greater job security and more pay.
Analysts have estimated that a full week of 12-hour
stoppages at the BMA mines would cut production by up to 1
million tonnes.