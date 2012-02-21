PERTH Feb 21 Union workers at Australia's Port Kembla coal terminal are calling off a 24-hour strike that was due to start on Wednesday after making progress in negotiations with the terminal's management, a union spokesman said on Tuesday.

About 100 union members had stopped work for between two and four hours on Monday and Tuesday, and were planning a full-day strike on Wednesday and stoppages on Thursday and Friday, to protest against a proposal to cut the number of employees covered by the union.

The union had also asked for a pay raise of 4.5 percent and the port had offered an increase of 4.3 percent.

The Port Kembla Coal Corporation was not immediately available to comment and The union said its members had also staged a week-long strike on Feb. 1, bringing the coal terminal to a standstill.

"We are hopeful we'll be able to reach a fair outcome," said CFMEU District Vice President Bob Timbs, adding the union was waiting for the management to endorse agreements reached in negotiations on Tuesday.

BHP Billiton-operated Port Kembla exports around 10 million tonnes of coal and coke each year, according to the Port Kembla Port Corporation, and processed about 5 percent of seaborne metallurgical coal used for steelmaking last year.

The Port Kembla dispute coincides with a week-long strike at BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) mines, where 3,500 unionised workers have walked off the job in a bid to get greater job security and more pay.

Analysts have estimated that a full week of 12-hour stoppages at the BMA mines would cut production by up to 1 million tonnes.