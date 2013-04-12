SYDNEY, April 12 A consortium led by Industry Funds Management (IFM) has paid A$5.07 billion ($5.35 billion) for long-term leases on the key export gateways of Port Botany and Port Kembla in Australia's New South Wales state, IFM said on Friday.

The NSW Ports consortium also includes local pension fund AustralianSuper and Tawreed Investments Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The leases were put up for auction by the New South Wales state government.

Port Botany and Port Kembla are essential infrastructure assets that serve as the primary import and export gateways to New South Wales state, Australia's largest economy and home to approximately one-third of the nation's population.

($1 = 0.9468 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Matt Driskill)