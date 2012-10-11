SYDNEY Oct 11 Australia's love of online
shopping has helped Australia Post deliver a 17 percent jump in
annual profit, buoyed by a technology once thought to spell the
death knell for post offices.
Online sales have been a bright spot in an otherwise
lacklustre Australian retail environment, with a local bank
estimating Internet-based sales in the year to July 2012 rose 30
percent to A$14 billion ($14.4 billion).
Australia Post reported an overall net profit of A$281
million, and said its parcel division was running at peak levels
throughout the year, a trend previously only seen during the
hectic Christmas period.
Its traditional mail business, however, has been hit by the
rise of Internet email and other electronic communications,
posting a loss of A$148 million.
In contrast to Australia Post's bumper earnings, the U.S.
Postal Service reported a $5.2 billion loss in just the April
through June period.
($1 = 0.9759 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)