MELBOURNE, April 3 Dozens of companies from 10
countries are vying with Elon Musk's Tesla Inc to
install Australia's largest grid-scale battery to help keep the
lights on in the country's most wind-dependent state.
The South Australian state government said on Monday it had
received 90 expressions of interest to set up a battery by
December with about 100 megawatts of capacity to store wind and
solar power.
That would be used to stabilise the grid at peak times,
which tend to be when the sun and wind are low.
Grid stability has become a hot-button political issue in
Australia since a state-wide blackout in South Australia
paralysed industry for up to two weeks last September, and
outages during a severe heatwave over the past summer.
If successful, the storage project could deliver a political
windfall to South Australia's government, vindicating their
investment in renewables, and give Tesla a high-profile platform
to demonstrate their product.
Musk was first to say he could supply 100 MW of battery
storage for the state at $250 per kilowatt hour, in a social
media exchange with the co-founder of Australian software firm
Atlassian Corp, Mike Cannon-Brookes.
"Tesla's interest and enthusiasm in this goes beyond just
the Australian market. It is proving a concept and providing a
solution," said Gero Farrugio, managing director of renewables
consultancy Sustainable Energy Research Analytics.
The South Australian government did not name the companies
who had expressed interest in the project.
A handful of companies have publicly said they would
consider supplying the battery: Zen Energy, privately owned Lyon
Group, working with U.S. power company AES Corp, and
Carnegie Clean Energy, using batteries from Samsung SDI
Co Ltd.
Lyon Group said last week it would go ahead with a A$1
billion battery project this year, with or without funding from
the South Australian government, but the configuration would
depend on whether it won any state funding.
