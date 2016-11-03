* Hazelwood supplies up to 5 percent of Australian power
market
* Engie puts Loy Yang B, Kwinana power stations up for sale
* Mine rehabilitation to take at least 12 years
* Plant closure to cut about 3 pct of Australia's CO2
emissions
(Adds Mitsui comment)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 3 France's Engie said
it will close Australia's dirtiest coal-fired power station in
March 2017 as further investments in the ageing Hazelwood plant
cannot be justified, and will look to sell two other Australian
power plants.
The long-anticipated move to close Hazelwood is the latest
in a string of closures of coal-fired power stations in
Australia amid a push toward cleaner energy and a drop in demand
that has driven down electricity prices.
"We have now reached the point where it is no longer
economic to operate," Engie's Australian Chief Executive Alex
Keisser said in a statement.
Engie said it had considered a range of options to revamp
the 52-year-old power station in southern Victoria state,
including refueling it with natural gas, but that would have
cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.
"Unfortunately, the power price today in Australia didn't
make these options viable," Keisser told reporters.
Engie said it was also putting its Loy Yang B coal-fired
plant in Victoria and its Kwinana gas-fired plant in Western
Australia up for sale as part of an effort to get out of fossil
fuel-fired power.
Hazelwood, Loy Yang B and Kwinana are all co-owned by
Japan's Mitsui, which said in an emailed statement that
it was also considering selling its stakes in Loy Yang B and
Kwinana.
Kwinana is also 30 percent owned by Thailand's Ratchaburi
Electricity Generating Holding. The company was not
immediately available to comment on its plans.
An analyst estimated Loy Yang B, a 953-megawatt plant that
is Victoria's newest and most efficient coal-fired generator,
could fetch up to A$1.5 billion ($1.15 billion), while Kwinana,
a 122-MW plant, could sell for around A$150 million.
SECURITY CONCERNS
The Hazelwood shutdown comes amid concern about secure power
supplies following a statewide blackout in September in
neighbouring South Australia state, triggered by a freak storm
that led to the shutdown of wind farms and an interstate power
link.
Hazelwood provides up to 5 percent of electricity for
Australia's national market.
Australia's energy and environment minister Josh Frydenberg
said he had been reassured by the country's energy market
operator that "the reliability of the national electricity
market will continue despite the closure of Hazelwood".
"We're not worried about a security issue in Victoria, but
we're wary about what it will do with prices," said Andrew
Richards, chief executive of the Energy Users Association of
Australia, which represents big businesses and industry.
Modeling done for the state government found that retail
power prices would rise by about 4 percent with the closure of
Hazelwood.
The power station burns brown coal, the dirtiest form of
coal, dug from an open pit next to the plant which the company
plans to turn into a lake, a process that will take around 12
years, Keisser said.
In its most recent estimate, Engie expected rehabilitation
of the mine would cost A$73 million, but Keisser said that it
would take around two years to work out a rehabilitation plan
and total cost.
That will come on top of the A$150 million in redundancy
costs that Engie and Mitsui have agreed to pay the 750 workers
losing their jobs.
An independent consultant estimated mine rehabilitation
would cost between A$264 million and A$357 million, in a report
to the government after a massive fire at the mine in 2014.
Shutting Hazelwood will cut about 3 percent of Australia's
greenhouse gas emissions, or about 18 million tonnes a year of
carbon dioxide.
($1 = 1.3048 Australian dollars)
