CANBERRA Oct 24 Australia needs better energy
market regulation to address "significant and unnecessary"
increases in electricity prices, which have risen 90 percent in
the past five years, the country's competition watchdog said on
Wednesday.
Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and
Consumer Commission (ACCC), said reforms should give consumers a
greater say in the processes that affect the energy market and
address issues that were driving up prices.
"These issues are: the flawed regulatory rules, problems in
the Merit Review process, and concerns over the costs imposed by
higher standards to be met by network businesses," Sims said in
notes for an address at an energy conference.
The merit review process was meant to review regulatory
decisions, but in practice had allowed electricity businesses to
"cherry pick" some issues favouring themselves, Sims said.
Australia's electricity prices have on average increased by
90 percent in nominal terms in the last five years, and by more
in some areas, according to the ACCC.
State governments in South Australia and Queensland have put
plans in place to regulate maximum retail electricity prices.
AGL Energy Ltd, one of the country's largest
electricity and gas companies, said on Tuesday the plans would
reduce its profits by about A$60 million ($62 million). It
planned to stop marketing activity in both states, and would
suspend investment in power generation in South Australia.
($1 = 0.9747 Australian dollars)
