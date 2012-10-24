CANBERRA Oct 24 Australia needs better energy market regulation to address "significant and unnecessary" increases in electricity prices, which have risen 90 percent in the past five years, the country's competition watchdog said on Wednesday.

Rod Sims, chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), said reforms should give consumers a greater say in the processes that affect the energy market and address issues that were driving up prices.

"These issues are: the flawed regulatory rules, problems in the Merit Review process, and concerns over the costs imposed by higher standards to be met by network businesses," Sims said in notes for an address at an energy conference.

The merit review process was meant to review regulatory decisions, but in practice had allowed electricity businesses to "cherry pick" some issues favouring themselves, Sims said.

Australia's electricity prices have on average increased by 90 percent in nominal terms in the last five years, and by more in some areas, according to the ACCC.

State governments in South Australia and Queensland have put plans in place to regulate maximum retail electricity prices.

AGL Energy Ltd, one of the country's largest electricity and gas companies, said on Tuesday the plans would reduce its profits by about A$60 million ($62 million). It planned to stop marketing activity in both states, and would suspend investment in power generation in South Australia.

