SYDNEY, March 14 The state of South Australia is
to build a new gas power plant as part of a A$500 million
($377.65 million) plan to provide energy security and avoid a
repeat of damaging blackouts that struck last year.
State Premier Jay Weatherill told a news conference the
private sector would also build Australia's largest battery
storage plant, with a 100MW output.
The announcement comes just four days after Tesla Inc boss
Elon Musk offered to save the state from blackouts by installing
$25 million worth of battery storage.
($1 = 1.3240 Australian dollars)
