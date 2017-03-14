SYDNEY, March 14 The state of South Australia is to build a new gas power plant as part of a A$500 million ($377.65 million) plan to provide energy security and avoid a repeat of damaging blackouts that struck last year.

State Premier Jay Weatherill told a news conference the private sector would also build Australia's largest battery storage plant, with a 100MW output.

The announcement comes just four days after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk offered to save the state from blackouts by installing $25 million worth of battery storage. ($1 = 1.3240 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)