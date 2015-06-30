SYDNEY, June 30 Hundreds of inmates at a maximum security prison in Melbourne rioted on Tuesday and prison staff were evacuated after, according to media reports, a protest against a smoking ban at the facility spun out of control.

Television footage from the prison in Ravenhall, a suburb of Melbourne, showed prisoners with their faces covered, carrying sticks as makeshift weapons, while smoke was also seen. As many as 300 inmates were involved, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said.

"Police are currently responding to a disturbance," a police spokeswoman for Victoria state told Reuters. "Staff have been evacuated as a precaution. The inmates remain contained within the grounds and a number of police units are currently on scene including the Air wing."

The smoking ban, being imposed at prisons across the state, was due to take effect at Ravenhall on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)