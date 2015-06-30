SYDNEY, June 30 Hundreds of inmates at a maximum
security prison in Melbourne rioted on Tuesday and prison staff
were evacuated after, according to media reports, a protest
against a smoking ban at the facility spun out of control.
Television footage from the prison in Ravenhall, a suburb of
Melbourne, showed prisoners with their faces covered, carrying
sticks as makeshift weapons, while smoke was also seen. As many
as 300 inmates were involved, the Australian Broadcasting
Corporation said.
"Police are currently responding to a disturbance," a police
spokeswoman for Victoria state told Reuters. "Staff have been
evacuated as a precaution. The inmates remain contained within
the grounds and a number of police units are currently on scene
including the Air wing."
The smoking ban, being imposed at prisons across the state,
was due to take effect at Ravenhall on Tuesday.
