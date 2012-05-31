SYDNEY May 31 Australian private equity
returned 7.85 percent to investors in 2011, and on a three-year
basis returns far outstripped the benchmark Australian stock
index, industry data showed.
The Cambridge Associates LLC Australia Private Equity &
Venture Capital Index showed the $23 billion Australian private
equity sector returned 7.11 percent over the three years to 2011
compared with a 16.8 percent fall for the benchmark.
The index is based on data compiled from 51 Australian
private equity and 20 venture capital funds, including fully
liquidated partnerships, formed between 1997 and 2011.
"This asset class generates the kind of long-term returns
that investors - whether they are superannuation funds,
sovereign wealth funds or other wealth management funds - are
crying out for today," Katherine Woodthorpe, Australian Private
Equity & Venture Capital Association's chief executive, said in
a statement.
Australian pension funds manage $1.4 trillion, largely
invested in equity, and are looking at alternative assets given
an ageing population and the need for steady income for
soon-to-be pensioners.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)