By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Sept 23 As Sydney shares reel from
China's stock gyrations, Australian private equity firms are
going for safety over risk, selling assets to trade buyers
rather than trying potentially dicey initial public offerings
(IPOs).
Private equity-backed trade sales so far in 2015 are worth
more than in each of the previous three complete years, with
$1.42 billion worth of deals up to mid-September, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
With Sydney shares off nearly 8 percent so far in 2015, many
with assets to sell prefer to sit tight for now and hope for
better market conditions ahead. So far this year, IPOs backed by
private equity have shrunk to $1.47 billion, a far cry from
full-year 2014's record $6 billion.
"Institutions are becoming more selective, largely as a
result of poor performance over the last three months, last six
months," Macquarie Group's head of private equity,
Jeremy Tasker, told a conference in Melbourne earlier this
month. "There is a bit of a negative view towards IPOs."
Among private equity-backed listings that did go ahead are
the two biggest Australian IPOs of 2015, software firm MYOB Ltd
and fruit and vegetable supplier Costa Group.
With both trading well below issue prices, a host of anticipated
listings have been cancelled or delayed pending fairer market
conditions which are yet to materialise.
