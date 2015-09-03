By Nathan Lynch and Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, Sept 3
SYDNEY, Sept 3 The Australian government is
under fire over proposed changes to the fees charged by its
corporate regulator's registry arm ahead of the unit's possible
sale, with critics warning against double-dipping and
fee-gouging to boost the asset's value.
The government is examining a sale of the Australian
Securities and Investment Commission's (ASIC) company registry
unit, valued at up to A$6 billion ($4.2 billion) depending on
the fees it can charge.
But critics say proposals unveiled last week to establish a
new "cost recovery" fee regime for ASIC is tantamount to
price-gouging, in a country which already has some of the
highest registry-related charges in the world.
The government is proposing to charge market participants
A$260 million a year to cover regulatory costs. However,
recommended reductions for other fees such as company searches
and some registry services have not been proposed.
"If industry is going to pay the full cost of its own
regulation then there is little justification for charging
businesses and consumers for services that have already been
paid for," said former senator Mark Bishop, who chaired an
inquiry into ASIC's performance.
"You can't have double-dipping," he told Thomson Reuters
Regulatory Insight, which focuses on governance, compliance and
risk management.
Expressions of interest are expected to be made within
weeks, with Australian media reporting potential bidders
including Veda Group and Link Market Services.
Veda declined to comment and Link did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
ASIC declined to comment on the fee structure. A spokesman
for Assistant Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said no decision had
been made about future fees.
Australian fees for registry-related charges are already
high by global standards and have "nothing to do with cost
recovery but everything to do with fee-gouging," University of
New South Wales accounting lecturer Jeffrey Knapp said.
"The annual financial reports of the biggest companies
operating in Australia should be available to all members of the
public - not just to people who can afford it," he said.
Typical company searches, for example, are free in New
Zealand and Britain but cost about A$38 in Australia.
ASIC has been a lucrative revenue source for the federal
government for more than a decade. The registry unit had revenue
of A$680 million and costs of A$142 million in the 2013
financial year, according to information provided at last year's
inquiry into ASIC's performance.
The government has given no timeframe for any privatisation
of the unit.
($1 = 1.4245 Australian dollars)
(Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)