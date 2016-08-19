BEIJING Aug 19 State Grid Corp of China
expressed "deep regret" on Friday after Australia
formally blocked the A$10 billion ($7.6 bln) sale of Ausgrid to
Chinese bidders on security grounds.
State Grid said it had followed regulations set by Australia
in its bid and met all the bidding requirements.
Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison, who must approve major
foreign investments, formally blocked the sale earlier on Friday
to preferred bidders State Grid Corp of China STGRD.UL and Hong
Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings.
The state of New South Wales will now re-start the tender
process for the grid's majority stake.
