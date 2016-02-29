(Adds details about the sale process, government privatisation)

SYDNEY Feb 29 The sale process for Australian electricity distributor Ausgrid has received "strong" indicative bids and the government of New South Wales (NSW) state is on track to announce a winner by mid-2016, state Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.

The sale of a 50.4 percent stake in Ausgrid could help the NSW state government raise more than A$10 billion ($7.1 billion), sources familiar with the matter said.

State Grid Corp of China, Cheung Kong Infrastructure - owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing - and China Southern Power Grid Company are believed to be in the running, said the sources who could not be identified due to the confidential nature of the process.

Australian state governments have earmarked for sale some A$130 billion of mature infrastructure to pay for much-needed capital works, as they struggle to attract revenue following the end of a mining investment boom.

The so-called "poles and wires" deal has been seen as attractive to large offshore investors like State Grid, the world's biggest utility, as they look to regulated markets like Australia for reliable returns.

Even so, Ausgrid's partial sale has attracted interest from fewer parties compared with the A$13 billion sale of New South Wales government-owned Transgrid last year, due to factors including State Grid's presence among the bidders and due diligence costs, the sources said.

Shortlisted bidders will conduct a range of technical and financial due diligence before submitting final binding bids, state treasurer Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are advising New South Wales on the sale.

