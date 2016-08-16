SYDNEY Aug 17 The Chinese embassy has warned
that Australia's rejection of bids by two Chinese companies in
the A$10 billion ($7.7 billion)sale of its biggest energy grid
showed "clear protectionist tendencies" and would have a
"serious impact on the enthusiasm" of Chinese investors.
"The Chinese government is highly concerned about the
statement by the Australian Treasurer on his preliminary
decision to block the sale ... on national security grounds,"
the embassy said in a statement to The Australian newspaper.
Treasurer Scott Morrison announced last week that he had
neither State Grid Corp of China nor Hong Kong's
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings, the preferred
bidders, would be allowed to seal a deal.
Morrison declined to provide further detail on the
government's objections beyond citing national security
concerns.
The Chinese embassy noted that the decision was the second
time this year the government has rejected bids for Australian
assets by Chinese interests, referring to a bid by a China-led
consortium to buy cattle company Kidman & Co.
Morrison rejected the A$371 million offer from a group
headed by Hunan Dakang as also not in the national
interest despite the bid with partners Shanghai CRED Real Estate
Stock Co Ltd and local company Australian Rural Capital Ltd
(ARC.AX) being revised after a preliminary rejection.
Australia's decision to reject the Ausgrid underscores the
country's changing political climate since a handful of
protectionist senators took power in elections last month. The
decision also sets new parameters to the relationship between
Australia and its biggest export partner just eight months after
a A$100 billion free trade agreement took effect.
"The Australian side stated on many occasions that it
welcomes Chinese business investment, but made decisions just to
the contrary," the embassy said in its statement. "The Chinese
side hopes that the Australian government will make efforts to
create a fairer, better and more transparent trade and
investment environment for Chinese enterprises."
It added the handling of both the Ausgrid and Kidman deals
"would have serious impact on the enthusiasm of Chinese firms
which want to come and invest in Australia."
($1 = 1.2992 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Eric Meijer)