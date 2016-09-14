* Nth Americans told local partners not a requirement -
source
* Investment banker says advice a "surprise"
* Australia cited security concerns in rejecting sole
Chinese bids
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Sept 14 North American bidders will not
need an Australian partner to bid for Australian electricity
distributor Ausgrid, an adviser on the potentially A$10 billion
($7.46 billion) deal said, after the government rejected sole
offers from Chinese interests.
Canadian funds such as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
and Borealis Infrastructure had this month been advised during a
roadshow that they did not need Australian partners if they bid
through a consortium, the source told Reuters.
The adviser to the New South Wales state government, which
is selling the asset, requested anonymity because he is not
authorised to speak publicly.
An investment banker representing interested parties said he
also had heard from colleagues at the roadshow that no
Australian partners were necessary for North American bidders
acting through consortiums.
"It was a surprise," he said, declining to be identified for
reasons of client confidentiality.
"Everyone's starting assumption was you needed to have
domestic participation."
Despite the guidance given on the North American roadshow,
there was still significant uncertainty over what kinds of bids
would be acceptable and whether the government would risk
angering China by approving a majority foreign bid of any sort.
Australia last month blocked Chinese state-owned State Grid
and privately run Hong Kong firm Cheung Kong
Infrastructure (CKI) from bidding for a 50.4 percent
controlling stake in Ausgrid, citing national security concerns.
State Grid and CKI are believed to have offered about A$13
billion for Ausgrid, the largest power network in the country.
A NSW government spokesman declined to comment on whether
the state had received advice from the Foreign Investment Review
Board (FIRB) on what sort of bids would be acceptable.
A spokesman for federal Treasurer Scott Morrison declined to
comment on whether his office or FIRB had provided any advice to
the state government.
While China is Australia's biggest trading partner and a
major investor, Canberra cooperates closely on intelligence
matters with Canada and the United States. Canadian funds have
participated in recent infrastructure deals in Australia
including the sales of ports and rail group Asciano and
transmission network operator Transgrid.
University of Western Australia international relations
Professor Mark Beeson said Australia ran the risk of upsetting
China if it allowed 100 percent foreign ownership of the grid.
"The Chinese and others would not unreasonably ask, 'What is
going on here?'" he said.
Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang last month
said the rejection of the Chinese bids was "protectionist and
seriously impacts the willingness of Chinese companies to invest
in Australia".
But an investment banker said allowing North American
bidders to act through a consortium would help the government
justify the rejection of State Grid and CKI, who had bid alone.
($1 = 1.3403 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)