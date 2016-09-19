SYDNEY, Sept 19 Australia could change its
foreign investment policy to ensure a level playing field for
all countries, after it was criticised for rejecting bids from
China and Hong Kong for a A$10 billion ($7.5 billion) energy
grid, a newspaper reported on Monday.
Citing notes for a speech at a Hong Kong investor conference
later on Monday, The Australian Financial Review reported Trade
Minister Steven Ciobo is expected to suggest that the government
could update its foreign investment policy for critical
infrastructure.
"The policy will ensure that Australia's approach to foreign
investment is non-discriminatory between nation-states,
proportionate to the risks involved (and) supportive of
continued foreign investment and Australia's reputation as a
foreign investment destination," the newspaper said of Ciobo's
speech without giving further details.
The minister's comments appear to be at odds with remarks
from a source within the Ausgrid sale process who has said North
American bidders will be allowed to make offers without
partnering with an Australian entity.
Ciobo is visiting Hong Kong after the government blocked
bids last month from Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
(CKI), one of Hong Kong's biggest listed companies,
and the Chinese government's State Grid Corp of China
for a half share in Ausgrid, Australia's biggest power network.
Rebuffing those bids, Australia cited unspecified security
concerns.
But China's commerce ministry reacted angrily, saying the
move was protectionist, and warned that it "seriously impacts
the willingness of Chinese companies to invest in Australia".
According to the newspaper, Ciobo won't discuss the State
Grid bid but he will say that CKI has invested in Australian
energy utilities for nearly 20 years and is considered a trusted
member of the business community
Australia's decision not to sell Ausgrid to a company as
reputable as CKI "underscores that the Ausgrid decision pertains
to the asset itself, not to the potential owners", the newpaper
quoted Ciobo's speech notes as saying.
Ausgrid supplies power and communications services to
business and government. "The national security concerns relate
to the transaction structure and the nature of the assets, not
to any particular investor," Ciobo's speech notes said.
