BRIEF-Bain Capital announces launch of sale of remaining stake in Maisons du Monde
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
SYDNEY Feb 29 The sale process for Australian electricity distributor Ausgrid has received "strong" indicative bids and the government of New South Wales (NSW) state is on track to announce a winner by mid-2016, state Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday.
The sale of a 50.4 percent stake in Ausgrid could help the NSW state government raise more than A$10 billion ($7.1 billion), sources familiar with the matter said.
State Grid Corp of China, Cheung Kong Infrastructure - owned by billionaire Li Ka-shing - and China Southern Power Grid Company are believed to be in the running, said the sources who could not be identified due to the confidential nature of the process.
($1 = 1.4023 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde
* Q3 CONSOLIDATED RENTAL INCOME EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.1 MILLION YEAR AGO