SYDNEY, July 25 At least two bids have been received for Australia's biggest electricity network, the New South Wales government said on Monday, without confirming that one of them is from State Grid of China.

State Grid, China's dominant power distributor, and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd were the only two bidders for Ausgrid, the network in Australia's most populous state, sources previously told Reuters. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)