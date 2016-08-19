SYDNEY Aug 19 Australian Treasurer Scott
Morrison on Friday officially rejected bids by two Chinese
companies in the A$10-billion ($7.67-billion) sale of the
country's biggest energy grid, Ausgrid, after they failed to
overcome security concerns.
Morrison announced last week that neither State Grid Corp of
China nor Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings, the preferred bidders, would be allowed to
seal a deal.
On Friday, Morrison said the acquisition by foreign
investors would be contrary to the national interest.
The decision has caused a rift between Australia and biggest
trading partner China, which accuses it of bowing to
protectionist sentiment in blocking the bid, as well as an
earlier one by a China-led consortium to buy cattle company
Kidman & Co.
(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)