SYDNEY May 21 An electricity network on the
market in Australia's biggest privatisation on Thursday said it
will challenge regulations that would force it to slash fees and
probably cut its roughly A$17 billion ($13.4 billion) expected
price tag.
The challenge could extend the already-stretched timing of
the privatisation although, if successful, it would shore up the
network's valuation as it courts the likes of State Grid of
China and Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
as possible new owners.
New South Wales state-owned Networks NSW, owner of the poles
and wires that send power to more than 3 million people, was
ordered two weeks ago to cut its fees by nearly a third from
2016.
But on Thursday, the firm said it would appeal against the
Australian Energy Regulator's (AER) ruling on the grounds that
it would interfere with its statutory obligations to provide
"safe, reliable and affordable electricity".
In particular, it said it would appeal the ruling that it
cut vegetation and bushfire risk mitigation programmes by A$324
million a year.
The AER made "serious material errors in its final
determinations including the use of flawed and unreliable
benchmarking to justify cuts to operating expenditure", Networks
NSW CEO Vince Graham said in a statement.
In an email, the AER told Reuters its decisions were
carefully considered and in the long-term interests of
consumers.
Australian electricity networks get permission from the AER
to set fees over several years, making them attractive to
investors like pension and sovereign funds wanting predictable
returns.
But they have faced criticism after doubling fees from 2007
to 2013, increasing their asset values, while electricity use
fell amid a rush to cheaper rooftop solar power.
DELAYS
The sale of a 49 percent stake in Networks NSW, although not
set to a strict timetable, has been beset by speed bumps since
the state government won an electoral mandate to continue with
the sale in March.
Days before the election, media reported that sale adviser
UBS AG had removed negative commentary from a reissued
report about the sale after the state premier complained.
Those reports prompted an investigation by the Australian
Securities and Investments Commission and a parliamentary
inquiry. Both inquiries remain open and the government denies
any wrongdoing.
"The government remains committed to introducing transaction
enabling legislation as soon as possible," said NSW Treasurer
and Minister for Industrial Relations Gladys Berejiklian.
"Our plan to lease 49 per cent of the state's electricity
assets will unlock $20 billion to fund crucial infrastructure in
NSW."
