SYDNEY Feb 12 The Australian government said it is weighing a proposal from a consortium including hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd to buy a state owned service which gives hearing assistance to children, older people, indigenous Australians and veterans.

In a statement on Friday, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the government was approached by a group which also includes the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children and Sydney-based Macquarie University.

"The government will formally examine the proposal put forward by the consortium," the statement said, without giving a dollar value of the service or a timeline for a possible sale.

