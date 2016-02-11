BRIEF-Bactiguard Holding wins tender for urinary catheters for Stockholm county council
SYDNEY Feb 12 The Australian government said it is weighing a proposal from a consortium including hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd to buy a state owned service which gives hearing assistance to children, older people, indigenous Australians and veterans.
In a statement on Friday, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the government was approached by a group which also includes the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children and Sydney-based Macquarie University.
"The government will formally examine the proposal put forward by the consortium," the statement said, without giving a dollar value of the service or a timeline for a possible sale.
* GENOMIC VISION TO ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGICAL COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA IN ONCOLOGY