(Corrects 5th paragraph to show scoping study was completed)
SYDNEY Feb 12 The Australian government said it
is weighing a proposal from a consortium including hearing
implant maker Cochlear Ltd to buy a state-owned hearing
service, a move likely to create headwinds from an electorate
sensitive to privatised health.
In a statement on Friday, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann
said the government was approached by a group which also
includes the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children and
Sydney-based Macquarie University.
"The government will formally examine the proposal put
forward by the consortium," the statement said, without giving a
dollar value of the service. Australian Hearing's latest annual
report says it grew pre-tax earnings by 77 percent to A$33.2
million in fiscal 2014/15.
A sale would be a tough sell for a conservative government
already under pressure to prove it will leave Australia's
subsidised public health system intact while it looks for ways
to cut spending.
The government last year completed a scoping study into the
possible sale of the hearing service, Australian Hearing, but
postponed making a decision on whether to proceed, under
pressure from opposition politicians and the health sector.
Federal and state governments are feverishly selling assets
to cut debt and fund capital works amid a massive decline in tax
receipts from the mining sector due to the commodities downturn.
The federal government in 2014 sold state-owned health
insurer Medibank Private Ltd in a sharemarket listing
for A$5.8 billion.
It is also considering bids for the registries arm of the
Australian Securities and Investments Commission, a sale
expected to fetch about the same as Medibank.
