SYDNEY Dec 18 Australia's New South Wales state
said it plans to raise A$20 billion ($16.24 billion) by leasing
or selling 49 percent of its electricity network, enabling it to
pay for a second Sydney Harbour rail crossing and several road
upgrades.
The network's partial sale would be among the biggest
privatisations of an Australian state-owned asset on record.
State Treasurer Andrew Constance said the plan, to proceed
if the government is re-elected in a ballot scheduled for March,
would create more than 100,000 jobs and boost the economy by
almost A$300 billion over the next two decades.
The government of Australia's most populous state hired
investment banks UBS AG and Deutsche Bank AG
to do a scoping study into how to sell its "poles and wires"
business.
That study recommended the sale as it was "likely to attract
a broad range of domestic and international investors",
Constance said in a statement.
The deal had been widely expected to fetch about A$20
billion but Constance confirmed this figure for the first time
on Thursday.
Australian governments have earmarked some A$130 billion of
mature infrastructure assets to sell to pay for much-needed
capital works in the next two years, as they struggle to attract
revenue following the end of a mining investment boom.
($1 = 1.2315 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)