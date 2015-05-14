SYDNEY May 14 The state of Western Australia
plans to sell the country's fourth largest port, its premier
said on Thursday, in a bid by the resource-rich state to raise
funds as demand from its main customer China wanes.
State Premier Colin Barnett did not say when Fremantle Port
would be put up for sale, or how much the state government
expected from the deal. He did, however, forecast a bigger than
expected A$2.7 billion ($2.19 billion) budget deficit for the
financial year ending June 30 2016.
"The decision to pursue a sensible program of further asset
sales will enable the Government to build new infrastructure to
support future growth without putting further pressure on the
state's finances," Barnett said in a statement.
Last year, the state earmarked another two ports - Port
Hedland's Utah Point Bulk Handling facility and Kwinana Bulk
Terminal - for sale.
Once hailed as the economic engine for Australia, Western
Australia's A$213 billion-a-year economy has been have been hard
hit by lower demand for its resources as China's economic growth
slows.
Last year, Moody's downgraded the state's credit rating to
Aa1 from Aaa.
"Commodity prices have plummeted, our share of (goods and
services tax) revenue has been driven to record lows and
softening economic conditions have directly reduced all other
major sources of State tax revenue," state Treasurer Mike Nahan
said in the statement.
($1 = 1.2303 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)