SYDNEY, March 10 Australia passed legislation on
Thursday to enable the longterm lease of its largest shipping
container terminal, the Port of Melbourne, freeing up
privatisation plans to move ahead after months of political
headwinds.
Investors from China to Qatar are flocking to Australian
infrastructure because it is seen as well-regulated and
predictable, offering a reprieve from volatility in commodity
and equity markets.
"The Labor government has negotiated in good faith to reach
agreement on a bill that delivers a strong offering to the
market and a positive economic benefit for all Victorians,"
state treasurer Tim Pallas said in a statement, announcing
passage of the law.
The sale is part of the Australian government's ambitious
A$100-billion privatisation plan to cut debt and upgrade the
country's infrastructure.
In the statement, the government said it would set up a new
A$200-million agriculture infrastructure and jobs fund to drive
regional economic growth and boost exports from the farmers to
the port.
The Port of Melbourne handles about 2.6 million containers
each year.
The sale was first proposed in March 2014 by the
conservative Liberal government then ruling the state. Victoria
has since had a change of government and a lengthy public
inquiry into the divestment.
In November, the state of New South Wales sold an
electricity network to a global consortium for A$10.3 billion,
and last month it received "strong" indicative bids for another
electricity distributor.
($1=1.3475 Australian dollars)
