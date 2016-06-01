MELBOURNE, June 1 Australia's competition
watchdog said on Wednesday it will review a bid by a consortium
led by IFM Investors for the Port of Melbourne, Australia's
largest container port, in a sale which is expected to fetch in
the region of $4 billion.
The consortium also includes APG Asset Management and
Macquarie Group's Macquarie Infrastructure and Real
Assets.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it
was seeking views on whether the proposed acquisition would
lessen competition between any of the ports where IFM is already
a stakeholder, including Port Botany and the Port of Brisbane.
It said it aimed to reach a decision by July 28.
The state government of Victoria aims to raise at least
A$5.3 billion ($3.9 billion) before the end of 2016, as part of
a broader Australian government privatisation programme to help
cut debt and upgrade the country's infrastructure.
($1 = 1.3748 Australian dollars)
