SYDNEY Dec 15 Foreign developers hold a more than 30 percent share of the Australian apartment market, the highest in more than two decades, driven by overseas funds seeking safe-haven investments and cheaper site costs, a report showed.

Demand for apartments is rising in Australia as more people look to downsize their houses due to affordability or lifestyle choices.

Foreign companies currently hold more than 13,000 apartments either planned or in the marketing or construction phase, in 37 separate projects, representing a market share of 32 percent, property services firm CBRE said in a report.

Singaporean developers are particularly active, responsible for about 5,000 apartments currently planned or underway, followed by a single developer from Hong Kong with 2,700 apartments, it said.

Singapore-based Frasers Property is developing the A$2 billion Central Park project, located on the southern edge of Sydney's central business district, to build offices and condominiums. Frasers has formed a joint venture with Japan's Sekisui House to develop the project.

Chicago-based LaSalle Investment is also investing in Australian residential projects.

The bulk of apartments proposed or built by foreign developers are in Melbourne and Sydney, although the Gold Coast and Brisbane are also popular sites, CBRE said.

The cost of development sites has become more attractive after many projects stalled following the global credit crisis.

"This has led to a drop in prices of anywhere between 5%-50%, but more typically in the 20%-30% range," the firm said in a note.