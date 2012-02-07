SYDNEY Feb 7 Sydney's Martin Place, the epic centre of the central business district and packed with heritage buildings, is losing its financial hub status as major Australian banks consolidate offices and relocate to bigger and newer buildings.

The latest move comes from Commonwealth Bank which said on Tueday that it was planning to sell its office building 48 Martin Place, a grand office complex built in the 1920s with a distinctive feature of terracotta and pick granite facade.

"What we are seeing is that Martin Place, which was originally the bastion of Australian banking, is definitely being emptied out as its traditional banking occupiers co-locate to bigger facilities," said Adam Learmonth, director for property investment advisory firm Anvil Capital.

"Eventually, the Reserve Bank of Australia will be the only reminder that Martin Place was the banking heartland," he added.

CBA has already moved its staff to Commonwealth Bank Place, which comprises two eight-storey buildings, and Darling Park One tower on the fringe of the city centre.

"Part of our property strategy for the group for the last two years was to consolidate from 13 buildings down to the two precincts we have in Darling Harbour," said Steve Batten, a spokesman for CBA.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has announced it will relocate its New South Wales head office from Martin Place to 163 Castlereagh Street, a new office buildling being developed by Grocon.

Westpac Banking was ahead of the pack, moving to Westpac Place, a 33-storey office tower completed in 2006 and located in the northern end of Darling Harbour.

Sydney's office market has been struggling to fill space, while other resource-driven state capitals have seen occupancy rates improving.

Learmonth said the bank decisions to relocate were made before the recent round of financial difficulties, but warned that banks now occupy mega buildlings as a sole tenant or major anchor tenant, making it hard for them to sublease.

"The implication is that, unlike in previous downturns when banks reduced their workforce, this time it is going to be harder for the banks to sublease excess space," he said. (Reporting by Eriko Amaha; Editing by Michael Perry)