By Morag MacKinnon
| PERTH, June 9
PERTH, June 9 A crackdown on foreign investors
who breach Australian law barring purchases of existing homes is
reaping results a month after new penalties and a temporary
moratorium were announced, the government said on Tuesday.
House prices in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, have
soared 40 percent in three years, fuelled by interest rate cuts
to historic lows.
Chinese investors are keen buyers and China overtook the
United States to become the largest source of foreign investment
in Australia last year, driven by a surge in real estate
buys.
The Foreign Investment Review Board is investigating 195
cases of purchases by foreign investors, which include 24 cases
of those who voluntarily flagged their own possible breaches,
Treasurer Joe Hockey said in a statement.
Tip-offs from members of the public, suspicious that
properties had been purchased illegally using shelf companies
and illegal leasing arrangements to hide foreign ownership had
led to 40 of the cases under investigation, Hockey added.
"Foreign investors who think they may have broken the rules
should come to us before we come to them," he said.
Last month, in a bid to cool soaring property prices, the
government announced penalties, such as hefty fines and prison
terms of up to three years, for foreign investors illegally
buying properties in Australia.
The new stronger punishments come in response to growing
foreign investment in Australian real estate and evidence of
abuse of current laws that prevent foreign buyers from
purchasing existing homes.
Buyers who come forward before November 30 will be forced to
sell properties, but will not face criminal prosecution.
This year, Hockey ordered the Chinese owner of a
A$39-million ($30-million) Sydney harbourside mansion to sell
the property within 90 days, saying it was bought illegally via
a string of shelf companies.
To increase housing stock and spur investment, Australia
permits offshore buyers to purchase new homes and apartments.
(Reporting by Morag MacKinnon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
))