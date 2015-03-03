(Adds Evergrande comment in 4th paragraph)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, March 3 Australia has ordered the
Chinese owner of a A$39 million ($31 million) Sydney mansion to
sell up, the first crackdown on foreign residential purchases in
nearly a decade amid government attempts to cool one of the
world's hottest property markets.
"Villa del Mare" was bought "illegally" in November by
Golden Fast Foods Pty, a firm owned by Hong Kong-listed
Evergrande Real Estate Group through a string of shell companies
in Australia, Hong Kong and British Virgin Islands, Treasurer
Joe Hockey said in a statement on Tuesday.
Golden Fast Foods has 90 days to sell the property or face
legal measures, the statement said.
"Our company will fully cooperate with the arrangement by
Australia's authority to ensure the legality," Evergrande's vice
president Ke Peng said in a statement, adding the company had
appointed a local legal advisor in Australia to take full charge
of this transaction when it bought the property.
Golden Fast Food was not immediately available to comment.
One of the agents involved in the deal, Christie's International
Real Estate, said the property was purchased by an Australian
company.
Australian property has long been a popular choice for
Chinese money but investments appear to have accelerated in the
past year as Beijing's crackdown on corruption gathered
momentum.
Australia restricts foreigners to buying new properties, but
a parliamentary committee inquiry last year found widespread
abuse of the system. Villa del Mare, with sweeping Sydney
Harbour views and an infinity edge pool, is at least a decade
old.
"It seems like they are making an example of a property of
this stature and size to say that it is really crucial that
these rules are followed," Nicolette van Wijngaarden, managing
director of global luxury property sales and rentals at Unique
Estates Australia, said.
Evergrande, the fourth-largest property developer in China
by sales, is owned by Hui Ka Yan, China's 15th richest man with
a net wealth of around $6.4 billion, according to Forbes.
Last month, Australia announced plans to charge foreign
nationals buying residential property fees and fine those who
break foreign investment laws in a bid to cool property prices.
Sydney home prices surged 13.7 percent annually in February,
adding to the pressure on the central bank to prevent a
speculative run-up in home prices at a time when interest rates
are at record-lows.
The six-bedroom Villa del Mare once belonged to a
London-based entrepreneur who almost doubled the A$21.5 million
she paid a decade ago for the Mediterranean-style property,
according to property website domain.com.au.
($1 = A$1.3)
(Additional reporting by Matt Siegel in SYDNEY and Clare Jim in
HONG KONG; Editing by Nick Macfie, Miral Fahmy and Jane
Merriman)