By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, March 4
SYDNEY, March 4 Australia will be beefing up
investigations into foreigners illegally buying residential
properties, Treasurer Joe Hockey said on Wednesday, in a move
seen as an attempt to cool one of the world's hottest property
markets.
The announcement came a day after Australia ordered the
Chinese owner of a A$39 million ($31 million) Sydney mansion to
sell up within 90 days to sell the property or face legal
measures.
Australian property has long been a popular choice for
Chinese money but investments appear to have accelerated in the
past year just as Beijing's crackdown on corruption was
gathering pace.
Australia only allows foreigners to buy new-build
properties, but a parliamentary committee inquiry last year
found widespread abuse of the system. Hockey pledged to step up
investigations where there is strong evidence of wrong-doing.
"I mean, we are not going on a witch-hunt and we don't want
to create an atmosphere of xenophobia or anything else," he told
reporters.
"We want to be in a position where ... Australians, wherever
they go, any Australian that goes to an auction needs to know
that they are competing on a level playing field with people
that are lawfully able to acquire the property."
Hockey said that the Sydney property, called "Villa del
Mare" had been bought "illegally" in November by a firm owned by
Hong Kong-listed Evergrande Real Estate Group through
a string of shell companies in Australia, Hong Kong and the
British Virgin Islands.
Evergrande said it had appointed a local law firm in
Australia to oversee the transaction.
Last month, Australia announced plans to charge foreign
nationals buying residential property fees and fine those who
break foreign investment laws in a bid to cool property prices.
Sydney home prices surged 13.7 percent annually in February,
adding to the pressure on the central bank to prevent a
speculative run-up in home prices at a time when interest rates
are at record-lows.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)