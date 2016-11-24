* Chinese buyers sidestep restrictions to re-enter Aussie
market
* Offshore investors target cheaper properties, cash deals
* New lenders, investors enter booming residential market
* RBA juggling low rates against fears of housing overheat
By Swati Pandey and Jonathan Barrett
SYDNEY, Nov 25 Australia's 'spring-selling' real
estate season is seeing a defiant return of Chinese buyers,
undaunted by lending restrictions aimed at curbing their
interest in the country's sky-rocketing housing market.
Financiers and estate agents say Asian investors have found
new avenues to re-enter the market, including targeting cheaper
homes and settling in cash. Others are turning to groups of
wealthy individuals or foreign-owned banks for loans, after
Australian banks turned off funding to overseas buyers this
year.
The renewed buying frenzy has re-ignited speculation that
prices in one of the world's most expensive property markets are
in a bubble, alarming regulators.
A Sydney apartment with Harbour Bridge views is now costlier
than a similar home overlooking the Eiffel Tower or Miami Beach,
research by property group Knight Frank shows.
"We're now seeing people even from mid-tier Chinese cities
such as Chengdu or Shenzhen coming in to Australia and buying,"
David Chatterjee, director of Melbourne-based Lucror Property
told Reuters. "Most of the house and land buyers that we see are
cash buyers."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has expressed concern
that a booming apartment sector could be a key risk to financial
stability with interest rates now at record lows.
Australian banks tightened funding to foreigners earlier
this year, citing higher credit risks, causing offshore demand
to almost dry up.
But Chinese buying inquiries have rebounded, up 34 percent
in the September quarter for properties up to $1 million
compared with 12 percent in June, according to data from
Juwai.com, China's largest international property website.
Australia's foreign investment rules guide overseas
investors to buy new properties, such as "off-the-plan"
apartments that are yet to be constructed.
SKY-HIGH RETURNS
Foreign-owned banks including United Overseas Bank
and HSBC have stepped in to plug the gap left by the
big banks, regulatory filings show.
A spokeswoman for HSBC said the majority of the bank's
mortgage book was still local Australian customers. UOB did not
respond to requests for comment.
Non-bank lenders are also eyeing the market, with
consultancy Basis Point saying it has received numerous
enquiries from non-bank lenders as well as borrowers.
"Property developers are calling us to ask who should they
approach to borrow money while investors are looking for market
intelligence to be able to originate loans," General Manager CT
Johnson said.
Wealthy individuals are pooling together money to invest in
Australian homes. Sydney-based corporate adviser Challis Capital
this month branched into property investment after winning a
A$100 million ($74 million) mandate from a consortium of Asian
private investors.
Non-bank lender Pepper Group this year sealed the
biggest funding deal the sector has seen in a decade when it
launched a A$700 million offer of residential mortgage-backed
securities.
In Shanghai, a senior executive at a family office told
Reuters he was recently approached by three investment managers,
asking him to invest into funds lending to Chinese homebuyers in
Australia. He could not be identified due to client
confidentiality.
In a world of ultra-low returns, such investments can earn
up to 15 percent, according to several investors.
A weakening currency is also driving Chinese investors into
offshore investments, said Long Yi Hao, a director of
Chinese-owned Longshi Group which has three developments in
Sydney.
"Because Australian banks now have stricter lending
requirements, Chinese buyers would seek loans from domestic
branches of Chinese banks, and also Chinese private
institutions, which charge a much higher interest rate," Long
said.
HARD OR SOFT LANDING
Median home prices in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, have
surged 10.6 percent to A$800,000 in the past year, breaking out
of a mid-year lull, according to CoreLogic RP.
The RBA had hoped tighter lending standards for foreigners,
together with increasing supply of homes, would help cool the
market but the recent rise in home prices has the central bank
worried again.
It is also concerned about an oversupply of apartments in
some areas, which combined with stricter lending criteria, could
see delayed or failed settlements, the central bank said last
month.
While driving up prices, the resurgence of Chinese buyers in
could assuage recent concerns about a glut in new-build
apartments.
"There is no doubt the apartment sector is probably
overbuilt and there will be an adjustment there," RBA board
member Ian Harper told Reuters.
However, key affordability ratios - housing debt to home
values, debt as a share of household assets - were falling,
blunting the potential for contagion across the market, Harper
added.
"Are we likely to see some major disruption of our current
trajectory on the basis of a housing bust? Well, I don't see
that."
Not everyone is so sanguine.
"We can safely say Australia is still very much in bubble
territory," said Amy Reynolds, strategist at Hong Kong-based
hedge fund manager Apt Capital Management, who believes a
correction could result in price falls of up to 15 percent.
"We don't see how there could be a soft landing. When the
bubble does burst there is going to be a shift in sentiment and
things are going to move quickly."
($1 = 1.3512 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)